Market Report, "Insurance in Australia - a Snapshot (2012)", Published

Fast Market Research recommends "Insurance in Australia - a Snapshot (2012)" from Mintel, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/24/2012 -- Insurance in Australia by Mintel Global Market Navigator provides you with annual year-end market size data, most recently updated in 2012. This market covers life and non-life insurance by consumers and commercial enterprises. Market size comprises gross premiums. Market size for Insurance in Australia is given in %, AUD and USD with a minimum of five years' historical data. Market Forecast is provided for five years. Included with this snapshot is socio-economic data for Australia. Population, Consumer Price Index (CPI), Gross Domestic Product (GDP), Exchange Rates.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Browse all Financial Services research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- ICT in Insurance Industry in India 2012
- Insurance in Japan - a Snapshot (2012)
- Insurance in Russia - a Snapshot (2012)
- Insurance in South Africa - a Snapshot (2012)
- Life Insurance in Germany - a Snapshot (2012)
- Non-Life Insurance in South Africa - a Snapshot (2012)
- Life Insurance in Turkey - a Snapshot (2012)
- Insurance in China - a Snapshot (2012)
- Life Insurance in Canada - a Snapshot (2012)
- Life Insurance in Indonesia - a Snapshot (2012)