Market Report, "Intelligent Transportation Systems Market (2012 - 2017)", Published

Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/25/2012 -- Intelligent Transportation System improves the overall transportation infrastructure by various technological aspects. Different navigation and communication technologies like Global Positioning System (GPS), Dedicated Short Range Communication (DSRC), CALM (Carrier Access for Land Mobiles), etc. are used in the Intelligent Transportation System to improve the guidance and monitoring system of the vehicles. Increasing developments in the environmental and economic sector have influenced the investments in the intelligent transportation systems market. The ITS market covered in the report includes only the roadway transportation as the rate of developments and improvements in the sector of roadway transportation is very high.
The major systems covered in the ITS market by system are Advanced Traffic Management System (ATMS), Advanced Traveller Information System (ATIS), ITS-Enabled Transportation Pricing System, Advanced Public Transportation System (APTS), and Commercial Vehicle Operation (CVO). Out of all the above types, Advanced Traffic Management System, Advanced Public Transportation System, and ITS-enabled Transportation Pricing System are the mostly deployed ones. Commercial Vehicle Operation has a significant scope in near future due to the continuous improvements in the transportation facilities in the logistic industry.
The major applications covered in the ITS market by applications are fleet management and asset monitoring, traffic monitoring, collision avoidance system, traffic signal control system, variable traffic message signs, parking availability system, and traffic enforcement cameras. Traffic monitoring, variable traffic message signs, and traffic signal control system are the major applications of the ITS market. Traffic monitoring is the oldest application of ITS used in almost all the major countries like U.S., Canada Germany, France, U.K., India, Japan, China, etc. The major purpose is to maintain a smooth traffic flow on the roads.
This report deals with all the driving factors, restraints, and opportunities for the Intelligent Transportation System market, which are helpful in identifying trends and key success factors for the industry. The report also profiles companies active in the field of Intelligent Transportation System. This report provides the competitive landscape of the players, which covers key growth strategies, followed by all the major players. It also highlights the winning imperatives and burning issues pertaining to the Intelligent Transportation System industry. The report formulates the entire value chain of the Intelligent Transportation System market; right from data source to the applications of the ITS.
The global ITS market is expected to reach $24.75 billion by 2017 at an estimated CAGR of 12%. North America is a market leader in the ITS market.
