Market Report, "Internet Retailing in Thailand", Published

Williamstown, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/03/2012 -- Of total value of non-store retailing, internet retailing accounts for an approximate 18% share. Internet retailing continues to show healthy growth, driven by increasing numbers of internet users in Thailand and increasing numbers of internet retailers. There are also growing numbers of internet cafes or internet stations in shopping malls, which help stimulate numbers of users, particularly teenagers and the younger generation. A larger numbers of consumers are able to afford the services,...
Euromonitor International's Internet Retailing in Thailand report offers insight into key trends and developments driving the industry. The report examines all retail channels to provide sector insight. Channels include hypermarkets, supermarkets, discounters, convenience stores, mixed retailers, health and beauty retailers, clothing and footwear retailers, furniture and furnishing stores, DIY and hardware stores, durable goods retailers, leisure and personal goods retailers. There are profiles of leading retailers, with analysis of their performance and the challenges they face. There is also analysis of non-store retailing: vending; homeshopping; internet retailing; direct selling, as available.
Product coverage: Apparel Direct Selling, Apparel Homeshopping, Apparel Internet Retailing, Beauty and Personal Care Direct Selling, Beauty and Personal Care Homeshopping, Beauty and Personal Care Internet Retailing, Consumer Appliances Direct Selling, Consumer Appliances Homeshopping, Consumer Appliances Internet Retailing, Consumer Electronics and Video Games Hardware Direct Selling, Consumer Electronics and Video Games Hardware Homeshopping, Consumer Electronics and Video Games Hardware Internet Retailing, Consumer Healthcare Direct Selling, Consumer Healthcare Homeshopping, Consumer Healthcare Internet Retailing, DIY and Gardening Direct Selling, DIY and Gardening Homeshopping, DIY and Gardening Internet Retailing, Food and Drink Direct Selling, Food and Drink Homeshopping, Food and Drink Internet Retailing, Home Care Direct Selling, Home Care Homeshopping, Home Care Internet Retailing, Housewares and Home Furnishings Direct Selling, Housewares and Home Furnishings Homeshopping, Housewares and Home Furnishings Internet Retailing, Media Products Direct Selling, Media Products Homeshopping, Media Products Internet Retailing, Other Direct Selling, Other Homeshopping, Other Internet Retailing, Other Products Vending, Packaged Drinks Vending, Packaged Foods Vending, Personal Hygiene Products Vending, Tobacco Products Vending, Toys and Games Direct Selling, Toys and Games Homeshopping, Toys and Games Internet Retailing, Toys and Games Vending, Unpackaged Drinks Vending.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
