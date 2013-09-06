Market Report, "Invacare Medical Device Company Intelligence Report", Published

New Medical Devices research report from Espicom Business Intelligence is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/06/2013 -- Invacare Corporation designs, manufactures and distributes an extensive line of healthcare products for the non-acute care environment, including the home healthcare, retail and extended care markets. The company claims to be the world's leading manufacturer and distributor of medical equipment and supplies used in the home. It sells its products principally to over 25,000 home healthcare and medical equipment providers, distributors and local government locations in the US, Australia, Canada, Europe, New Zealand and Asia.
When Invacare was acquired in December 1979 by a group of investors, including some of its current officers and directors, it had US$19.5 million in net sales and a limited product line of standard wheelchairs and patient aids. In 2012, Invacare exceeded US$1.4 billion in net sales. Since 1979, the company's workforce has increased from 300 employees to approximately 6,200.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
The Invacare Medical Device Company Report provides a full review of the company's medical device activities, from its origins to its latest corporate activity, including mergers and acquisitions, agreements, divestitures and litigation. Sections are also included on products, corporate strategy and R&D.
Whatever your interest or involvement, evaluating the performance, success, failures and developments of medical companies is critical. Espicom's Medical Device Company Reports have been regularly published for over 20 years, and these critically acclaimed and respected management reports provide a complete review of leading players in the field.
Key Benefits
Evaluate competitive threats
Maximise product and market opportunities
Identify collaborators and strategic partners
Understand the operating market environment
Benchmark your performance against competitors
Coverage Overview
Key contact information
Introduction to Invacare and its current activities
Summary of its financial performance
Key recent events in an "at a glance" format
Strategic Focus
The company's aims and its areas of focus
Financial Review
Current year and annual financial data, including revenue breakdowns by product area and geographic region (if available)
Table providing in-depth five-year financial analysis
Employee data, including breakdown by company division and geographic location
Product Overview
Core product areas, key brands, product approvals and launches
Identifies the company's major competitors
Research and Development
How much has been invested in R&D?
Where is the research based?
What alliances and agreements does Invacare have and with whom?
Manufacturing and Distribution
Identifying the company's manufacturing locations
Sales and marketing facilities
Agreements
With whom has Invacare reached agreements and what do they involve?
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Browse all Medical Devices research reports at Fast Market Research
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