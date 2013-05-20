Market Report, "Iran Power Report Q2 2013", Published

Recently published research from Business Monitor International, "Iran Power Report Q2 2013", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/20/2013 -- Plans to develop Iran's nuclear capacity are central to the country's power industry and its ability to meet its energy requirements. While the country continues to face huge international opposition, it has made plans for additional research reactors, even as its first reactor faces teething problems as operators attempted to connect it to the main grid in March 2013. Although sanctions pose problems for many developed nations wanting to invest in Iran, the country still stands to benefit from investment from its neighbours, such as India, and greater development of its renewables generation capacity .The country also stands to gain from the power and gas import requirements of India and Pakistan.
Iran will continue to rely largely on conventional thermal sources for electricity generation, with many of the power projects that are currently under construction slated to increase the nation's natural gas generation capacity. The country is pursuing plans to increase its nuclear capacity, despite external political resistance and sanctions. Meanwhile, the country's growing generation capacity suggests that it may increase exports to energy-hungry neighbours Turkey and Pakistan.
Key trends and developments in the Iranian electricity market:
- While the country continues to face external opposition to its nuclear ambitions, it is determined to continue in its efforts to meet its long-term generation plans and rely on domestic expertise. In February 2013, the Atomic Energy Organisation of Iran (AEOI) designated 16 nuclear power sites (coastal areas of the Caspian Sea, Persian Gulf, Sea of Oman, Khuzestan and north-western parts of the country) and also announced the discovery of more uranium deposits. However, we believe that unless the country is able to reassure the international community, progress will remain slow.
- Head of the AEOI, Fereidoun Abbasi, claims that Iran's first nuclear power plant in Bushehr is still in the testing phase. According to Abbasi, the Russian contractor has transferred all the necessary equipment and is trying to prepare the reactor for connection to the national grid. Due to a lack of information, it is difficult to ascertain the likelihood of success. However, if it comes online, the plant will operate under the full supervision of the International Atomic Energy Agency.
