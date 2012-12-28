Market Report, "Iran Power Report Q4 2012", Published

Fast Market Research recommends "Iran Power Report Q4 2012" from Business Monitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/28/2012 -- BMI View: Plans to develop Iran's nuclear capacity are central to the country's power industry and its ability to meet its energy requirements. Given huge international resistance, there is no certainty of continuing nuclear availability, let alone additional reactors. Efforts to halt the nuclear programme will persist and sanctions will make it hard to maintain a high level of investment. Iran would benefit from more rapid development of its renewables potential as a means of reducing oil and gas dependency.
Conventional thermal sources are expected to remain the dominant fuel for electricity generation, with many of the power projects that are currently under construction due to use gas. Expansion of Iran's nuclear capacity is planned, but external political resistance means it is far from certain whether further reactors will be built. Talks continue with the aim of ending the stalemate but, at the time of writing, no breakthrough was imminent.
Key trends and recent developments in the Iranian electricity market include:
- Majid Salehi, the managing director of Iran Power Development Company, has revealed that around 23 new power plants will begin production by the end of the government's tenure in the next Iranian year, starting March 2013. Investment of approximately IRR50trn will be required for the projects, which will be developed as part of the energy ministry's Mehr Mandegar programme. The 648MW Kermanshah Power Plant will be the first to start production, while the gas-fired units of the Zanjan, Semnan and Shahround power plants should become operational in the coming months. The ministry has granted permits for the private sector construction of renewable energy power plants, with a combined production capacity of 12 gigawatts (GW), according to Iran Renewable Energy Organisation's Managing Director, Yousef Armodeli.
- In late May 2012, Iran's government terminated a contract that was awarded to China for the construction of the Bakhtiari hydropower plant in the south west of the country, according to Energy Minister Majid Namjou. China's proposed US$2bn financial package for the 1,500 megawatt (MW) plant was rejected by the Iranian Central Bank, with the project now being awarded to the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps' engineering arm, Khatam al- Anbiya. The cancellation of the contract could have an adverse impact on the economic relationship between China and Iran.
- During the period 2012-2021, Iran's overall power generation is expected to increase by an annual average of 2.47%, to 275.9 terawatt hours (TWh). Driving this growth is the build-up of output from the country's first nuclear power facility, which was connected to the grid in 2012 and should be generating power on a commercial scale before the end of 2012. Nonhydro renewables are expected to deliver average annual supply growth of 4.43%.
