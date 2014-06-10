Fast Market Research recommends "Irons in the US" from Euromonitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/10/2014 -- Steam generators/ironing systems grew by 5% in volume in 2013, which outpaced the 1% growth in 2012. Americans are choosing steam generators/ironing systems as a way to help them control the wrinkles in their clothes. Steam offers a better way to decrease wrinkles and makes ironing more efficient. Steam generator irons are better than traditional steam irons, as they are more efficient and cut ironing time.
Competitive Landscape
Russell Hobbs? Black & Decker remained the market leader in 2013, although it remained stagnant in terms of growth,retaining its 28% market share. SEB North America?s Rowenta increased itsshare slightly in 2013, from 22% to 23%, growing by almost 3% in volume.
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Industry Prospects
Irons are expected to remain fairly stagnant in terms of volume over the forecast period; however, value is expected to experience a 2% CAGR in constant terms between 2013 and 2018. The average unit price is expected to increase by just over US$2 over the forecast period.
Report Overview
Discover the latest market trends and uncover sources of future market growth for the Irons industry in USA with research from Euromonitor's team of in-country analysts.
Find hidden opportunities in the most current research data available, understand competitive threats with our detailed market analysis, and plan your corporate strategy with our expert qualitative analysis and growth projections.
If you're in the Irons industry in USA, our research will save you time and money while empowering you to make informed, profitable decisions.
The Irons in USA market research report includes:
- Analysis of key supply-side and demand trends
- Detailed segmentation of international and local products
- Historic volumes and values, company and brand market shares
- Five year forecasts of market trends and market growth
- Robust and transparent market research methodology, conducted in-country
Our market research reports answer questions such as:
- What is the market size of Irons in USA?
- What are the major brands in USA?
- What is the most common cooking appliances in USA?
- Has there been a shift to higher unit price built-in products?
Reasons to Get this Report
- Gain competitive intelligence about market leaders
- Track key industry trends, opportunities and threats
- Inform your marketing, brand, strategy and market development, sales and supply functions
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