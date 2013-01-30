Market Report, "iScience Interventional, Inc. - Product Pipeline Analysis", Published

Fast Market Research recommends "iScience Interventional, Inc. - Product Pipeline Analysis" from GlobalData, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/30/2013 -- iScience Interventional, Inc. (iScience) is a medical device company, based in the US. The company develops interventional therapies and procedures for ophthalmic diseases. It discovers and develops microcatheter and imaging technologies that enable ophthalmologists to deliver site-specific ocular therapies. The company offers iTrack 250A, a multi-element canaloplasty microcatheter for accessing sensitive spaces in the eye; iLumin, a laser-diode based microillumination system that provides transcleral visualization of the iTrack microcatheter beacon tip; and iUltraSound, an imaging system that provides visualization of ocular outflow structures in the anterior segment. It also operates iForum.com, an online community for ophthalmic surgeons and a professional social network for interventional ophthalmologists and provides training and support materials for ophthalmologists. The company was founded in 1999. It was formerly known as iScience Surgical, Inc. iScience is headquartered in Menlo Park, California, the US.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
This report is a source for data, analysis and actionable intelligence on the iScience Interventional, Inc. portfolio of pipeline products. The report provides detailed analysis on each pipeline product with information on the indication, the development stage, trial phase, product milestones, pipeline territory, estimated approval date, and estimated launch date
Each pipeline product is profiled to cover information on product description, function, technology, indication, and application. The report is also supplemented with a detailed company profile and information on clinical trials, wherever applicable.
This report is built using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, primary and secondary research and in-house analysis by GlobalData's team of industry experts.
Scope
- Detailed company profile with information on business description, key company facts, major products and services, key competitors, key employees, locations and subsidiaries and recent developments.
- Detailed coverage on all the pipeline products, by equipment type, by therapy area, by development stage, and by trial phase.
- Information on product milestones and pipeline territory for each product, the estimated approval date, and estimated launch date.
- Profile of each pipeline product with additional information on product description, function, technology, indication(s), and application.
- Data on relevant clinical trials and product patent details, wherever applicable.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Medical Devices research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Interventional Cardiology Devices - Global Pipeline Analysis, Competitive Landscape and Market Forecasts to 2017
- Product Pipeline in Medical Equipment Market - Robust Pipeline Strengthening the In-Vitro Diagnostics and Cardiovascular Devices Market
- Cardiovascular Devices Market to 2017 - Minimally Invasive Techniques and Cardiac Prosthetic Devices to Drive Future Growth
- Interventional Neurology - Global Pipeline Analysis, Competitive Landscape and Market Forecasts to 2017
- Cardiovascular Devices - Emerging Countries (China, India, Brazil) Pipeline Analysis, Competitive Landscape and Market Forecasts to 2017
- MicroPort Scientific Corporation (853) - Product Pipeline Analysis
- RONTIS AG - Product Pipeline Analysis
- Eurocor GmbH - Product Pipeline Analysis
- Siemens Healthcare - Product Pipeline Analysis
- Acrostak (Schweiz) AG - Product Pipeline Analysis