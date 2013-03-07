Market Report, "Israel Defence & Security Report Q1 2013", Published

Fast Market Research recommends "Israel Defence & Security Report Q1 2013" from Business Monitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/07/2013 -- BMI's Israel Defence & Security Report for Q113 examines the country's strategic position in the Middle East and the wider world. It provides an overview of the contemporary geopolitical challenges facing the country, and the challenges it may face in the future.
The report examines the trends occurring in the country's current and future defence procurement, and the order of battle across its armed forces. The intention is to provide a clear and concise discussion of these issues. The report's general conclusion is that Israel must soon take the critical decision about whether to conduct air strikes against Iran's nuclear facilities.
On the one hand, Tel Aviv appears minded to move ahead and attempt to degrade Iran's nuclear programme through military action. In a now-famous speech at the UN in late September, Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu used a cartoon illustration of a bomb to demonstrate that once Iran was 90% of the way towards obtaining a nuclear weapon, it would have crossed Israel red line. This point would be reached in mid-2013, he warned, adding that Israel reserved the right to take action before things reach that stage.
However, red lines have become a point of tension between Washington and Tel Aviv, with the Obama administration refusing to accede to Israeli demands that it spell out its red lines on the Iranian nuclear initiative. The US government merely reiterated its position that it would not permit Iran to go nuclear, and pointed strongly to the fact that it thinks sanctions - which are now causing severe damage to the Iranian economy - should be given more time.
Over the last quarter BMI has revised the following forecasts/views:
- Israel must also deal with an upcoming UN General Assembly vote on the status of Palestine. After failing to secure full statehood last year, the Palestinian authority is now aiming for 'nonstate membership' of the UN, and has a much greater chance of succeeding this time around.
- Meanwhile, violence in the Gaza Strip has continued, with Israel conducting regular air strikes and admitting for the first time that it has used armed unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) to attack terrorist targets in Gaza.
- The emergence of a jihadist threat in Sinai led Israel to give the green light for Egyptian military operations on the Peninsula - even though such activity is not usually permitted by the two countries' peace treaty. However, the future of Egyptian-Israeli relations is causing concern in Tel Aviv, with Muslim Brotherhood president Mohamed Morsi consolidating his rule.
