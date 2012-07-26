Market Report, "Israel Pharmaceuticals & Healthcare Report Q3 2012", Published

Recently published research from Business Monitor International, "Israel Pharmaceuticals & Healthcare Report Q3 2012", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/26/2012 -- BMI View: Israel's innovative pharmaceutical industry continues to emerge from its strong generic drugs heritage. While most multinationals do not have a direct discovery or manufacturing presence, we expect an increasing number to look to enter through tie-ups and acquisitions of innovative local start-up companies.
Headline Expenditure Projections
- Pharmaceuticals: ILS7.08bn (US$1.98bn) in 2011 to ILS7.42bn (US$1.93bn) in 2012; +4.8% in local currency terms and -2.5% in US dollar terms. Local currency forecast broadly unchanged from Q212.
- Healthcare: ILS66.35bn (US$18.54bn) in 2011 to ILS71.09bn (US$18.47bn) in 2012; +7.1% in local currency terms and -0.4% in US dollar terms. Local currency forecast up slightly from Q212 due to a favourable public healthcare policy environment.
- Medical devices: ILS3.86bn (US$1.08bn) in 2011 to ILS4.05bn (US$1.05bn) in 2011; +4.7% in local currency terms and -2.7% in US dollar terms. Local currency forecast unchanged from Q212.
Risk/Reward Rating: In our latest regional Pharmaceutical Risk/Reward Ratings (RRRs), Israel ranks third out of the 30 markets surveyed in Middle East and Africa (MEA). This is up from sixth in Q212. Risks will continue to be elevated mostly due to Israel's lacking intellectual property (IP) laws, though pressure from the US has led to the country agreeing to reform some of the worst aspects of its IP legislation.
Key Trends And Developments:
- Teva's Q112 results were at first glance strong, as revenues and profits both saw reasonable growth, considering the recent acquisitions of Cephalon and Taiyo. However, they were below expectations and the company's share price fell as a result. Organic growth remains relatively low and the company is still dependent on Copaxone (glatiramer acetate) and recent acquisitions for growth. The incoming CEO, Jeremy Levin, has indicated that Teva's strategic direction is to move away from acquisitions and the company will spend some time reappraising itself and consolidating existing revenue gains. BMI has been highlighting this as a necessary strategy for the company for some time.
- April 2012 saw a flurry of investment activity in Israel's life science industry, with a focus on healthcare companies carrying out original research and development. Highlights included Irish company Covidien purchasing Israeli medical device company Oridion Systems for US$346mn and Merck KGaA's subsidiary Merck Serono has announced it will invest US$10mn in a new drug development incubator at the Inter-Lab facility in Yavne
