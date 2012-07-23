Market Report, "Israel Real Estate Report Q3 2012", Published

Fast Market Research recommends "Israel Real Estate Report Q3 2012" from Business Monitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/23/2012 -- The Israel Real Estate report examines the Commercial Office, Retail and Industrial segments throughout the country in the context of an economy with a slowing growth momentum.
With a focus on the three principal cities of Jerusalem, Tel Aviv and Haifa, the report covers the rental market performance in terms of rates and yields over the past 18 months and examines how best to maximise returns in the commercial real estate market, while minimising investment risk and exploring the impact of infrastructure initiatives on a market characterised by an optimistic five-year outlook. The key growth areas, driven partially by market consolidation, are also explored, along with a detailed look at the country's business environment.
Key Points
- Elevated risks of instability in Israel's neighbours, including Jordan, Lebanon, Syria, and the West Bank and Gaza, have raised political risks, and investors' risk appetite may be tempered by the potential for a spillover of instability into the country's borders. We highlight rising tension with Iran as a particular concern.
- The probability of a successful peace negotiation between Israel and the Palestinian territories has declined markedly, as the Palestinian Authority has sought reconciliation with Hamas and a unilateral path to statehood through the UN.
- The economy's growth momentum is set to slow in the quarters ahead. Headwinds from the slowing global economy, as well as higher energy prices - which will weigh on private consumption - will drag on headline growth throughout the year. We forecast real GDP growth of 3.2% in 2012, down from an estimated 4.8% in 2011.
- We expect Israel's fiscal deficit to increase in 2012. Recently announced spending measures are a further signal that the government's fiscal consolidation plans have taken a back seat, while a precarious macroeconomic outlook will shrink tax revenue and push the shortfall further into the red. We have revised up our 2012 budget deficit forecast from 2.8% of GDP to 3.2%, compared with 2.6% in 2011.
