Market Report, "Italy Defence & Security Report Q1 2013", Published

Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/13/2013 -- BMI's Italy Defence & Security Report for Q113 examines the country's defence posture, defence procurement and defence industry. The report seeks to examine how the Italian government is attempting to balance its defence budget amid the country's sluggish economic performance.
The report details the Italian armed forces structure, including its order of battle. In addition, it examines the government's efforts to streamline the size of the armed forces, and better configure them to perform out-of-area operations. The report also discusses Italy's long-term procurement plans, and the country's recent procurement trends.
Italy's defence sector faces a number of distinct challenges in the near future. The country is performing a protracted reorientation of its strategic posture to essentially reconfigure its armed forces from their erstwhile NATO posture - which sought to defend the southern part of the European continent against Soviet Union and Warsaw Pact aggression - into an adaptable and agile force able to rapidly project power beyond Italy's borders. For this strategic aspiration to become a reality, the Italian government is pursuing a number of projects that seek to improve procurement platforms, enhancing the armed force's power projection capabilities and providing force multiplier capability in theatre. As well as pursuing these objectives, the Italian government is trying to achieve them in period of profound economic stagnation, which is having an adverse effect on the country's economy.
Over the last quarter, BMI has made a number of changes to its forecasts. These include:
