Fast Market Research recommends "Japan and Turkey's Nuclear Deal - A Lucrative Proposition for Both Parties" from GlobalData, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/04/2013 -- A recent deal, whereby Japan has agreed to install nuclear reactors at a nuclear power plant located in Turkey, represents a number of benefits for both nations. In terms of economic benefit, Japan is looking to boost reactor exports by targeting emerging nuclear countries. The deal will also help to strengthen the faltering Japanese economy - which is currently overburdened by heavy fossil fuel imports - and rebuild public confidence in nuclear technology. Turkey hopes to benefit from the deal by diversifying the sources it uses for energy generation, reducing energy imports and increasing power generation, which will be essential to ensuring that rising power demand is met in the developing nation.
Scope
- The report focuses on Japan and Turkey's nuclear reactor deal.
- Identifies the benefits of the deal for both Japan and Turkey.
- Specifies the key synergies of the deal.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Reasons to Get This Report
- Understand the reason why Turkey chose Japanese reactor technology.
- Understand how the deal benefits the Japanese and Turkish economies.
- Gain knowledge about Turkey's power industry.
- Understand why Turkey aspires to develop nuclear power.
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