Market Report, "Japan Telecommunications Report Q1 2013", Published

New Fixed Networks research report from Business Monitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/14/2013 -- BMI View: Japan's telecommunications market has played a key role in driving economic growth by equipping consumers and businesses with a comprehensive network of fixed-line, mobile and broadband services. Although the country is facing an ageing population and limited subscriber growth potential, operators are able to maintain revenue growth through technological advancements as well as the constant introduction of new products and services. 4G, which is starting to gain traction, will play a vital role in the future.
Key Data:
- The mobile market continues to expand, with penetration set to rise to 127% by 2017.
- 3G and FTTH are services driving growth in the broadband sector. We expect fixed and mobile broadband penetration to exceed 70% by end-2017, when 86% of the population is forecast to be using internet services.
- ARPU levels are expected to continue trending down despite the launch of 4G services as traditional voice usage wanes.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Key Trends And Developments
Softbank has announced an agreement to acquire eAccess, which will make it the country's secondlargest mobile operator. The transaction carries a hefty premium, which we believe is justified in light of the limited subscriber growth potential in the mature market and strong competition from rivals. Although the transaction will add 4mn subscribers to Softbank's customer base, we believe the premium was largely for eAccess' network infrastructure and spectrum, which are valuable assets considering the growing demand for mobile data.
KDDI, which owns stakes in both J:Com and JCN, has outlined a proposed schedule that will merge the two companies by September 2013, with the new J:Com to be equally-owned by KDDI and Sumitomo Corporation. According to KDDI, the new entity will have 52% of the multi-channel market and 49% of the internet market. The deal will also enable cross-bundling of KDDI mobile services with J:Com fixedline, broadband and pay TV offerings, while giving KDDI access to the J:Com network for data offloading..
NTT DoCoMo's share price plunged to the lowest level since the firm began trading in 1998 after it announced a downward revision of its fiscal year 2012/2013 (April-March) forecast due to higher operating expenses. The higher operating expenses were the result of efforts to strengthen NTT DoCoMo's cloud business, expansion into new business opportunities and higher equipment costs on the back of an increase in handset purchase prices and the number of handsets sold to agent resellers.
KDDI launched 2.1GHz 4G/LTE services nationwide on September 21, 2012, followed by 800MHz and 1.5GHz services on November 2. The company claims to have the highest coverage of the three mobile operators, set to rise to 96% of the population by March 2013. In 2013 KDDI plans to increase the speed of the service from 75Mbit/s to 112.5Mbit/s.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Fixed Networks research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Central America Telecommunications Report Q1 2013
- Bahrain Telecommunications Report Q1 2013
- Hong Kong Telecommunications Report Q1 2013
- Bangladesh Telecommunications Report Q1 2013
- Philippines Telecommunications Report Q1 2013
- Kenya Telecommunications Report Q1 2013
- Colombia Telecommunications Report Q1 2013
- Switzerland Telecommunications Report Q1 2013
- Iran Telecommunications Report Q1 2013
- Greece Telecommunications Report Q1 2013