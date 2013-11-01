Market Report, "Jeans in India", Published

Recently published research from Euromonitor International, "Jeans in India", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/01/2013 -- Value sales of jeans in India increase by 13% in 2012 to reach Rs97.9 billion. Men's jeans grew by 12% in current value terms to record Rs77.1 billion, while women's jeans grew by 18% to reach Rs20.8 billion 2012. The growth is mainly due to an increase in per capita consumption in both categories and increased advertising spending by leading manufacturers. Discounts offered by jeans manufacturers are also helping growth in value sales.
Euromonitor International's Jeans in India report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2008-2012 and analysis by distribution format allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, leading brands, and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Economy Jeans, Premium Jeans, Standard Jeans, Super Premium Jeans.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Jeans market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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