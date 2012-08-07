Market Report, "Jeans in the United Arab Emirates", Published

Recently published research from Euromonitor International, "Jeans in the United Arab Emirates", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/07/2012 -- Super premium jeans was hard hit by rising economic uncertainty from 2008 onwards, seeing annual volume decline over 2008-2010. However, in 2011 there were the first signs of recovery, with volume sales rising by around a third of a percentage point. This was chiefly due to a strong performance for super premium women's jeans, which saw over 1% volume growth. Growth was supported by rising economic confidence among high-income consumers.
Euromonitor International's Jeans in United Arab Emirates report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2007-2011 and analysis by distribution format allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, leading brands, and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market. Forecasts to 2016 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Economy Jeans, Premium Jeans, Standard Jeans, Super Premium Jeans.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get this Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Jeans market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
