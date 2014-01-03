Market Report, "Kazakhstan Freight Transport Report 2014", Published

Fast Market Research recommends "Kazakhstan Freight Transport Report 2014" from Business Monitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/03/2014 -- Following a year in which BMI believes saw increasing volumes across all freight modes with some of them recovering to pre-downturn levels, 2014 will signal further growth for Kazakhstan's freight transport. Total trade is projected to pick up with our Country Risk desk forecasting a year-on-year (y-o-y) increase of 7.15% in 2014 following an estimated growth of 8.69% in 2013.
The most potential for growth and development in Kazakhstan's freight transport sector remains in the country's rail freight market. The country's exports are concentrated on the freighting of bulk products namely oil and grain. The country's rail freight sector has developed to cater for these needs and will continue to do so in the longer term, as both commodities look set to continue dominating Kazakhstan's trade sector.
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Rail freight is also in high demand as Kazakhstan develops its role as a conduit for freight to be shipped by land between Asia and Europe. The country is playing a role in the development of the Asia-Europe landbridge, a route linking China to Europe via rail.
Rail freight is not the only land-based freight mode to be seeking to gain exposure to Kazakhstan's position as a conduit for trade from east to west. The Western Europe-Western China highway project is being developed to link Asia-Europe via road and the project is set to benefit Kazakhstan's road freight sector. Road freight is to continue to dominate the sector and is projected to grow by 11% in 2014.
Headline Industry Data
- 2014 Air freight tonnage is expected to grow by 4.9%
- 2014 Rail freight is forecast to grow by 6.5%
- 2014 Road freight is forecast to grow by 10.5%
- 2014 Inland waterway freight is forecast to grow by 8.4%
- 2014 Total real trade growth is forecast at 7.2%.
Key Industry Trends
Logistics Hub Potential Gets DP World Backing- Kazakhstan's logistic credentials were further bolstered in April 2013 with global port operator DP World announcing its interest in the port of Aktau and logistics hub, the Khorgos-Eastern Gate. The company's participation in the development of the port of Aktau offers upside risk to the port's throughput. BMI also believes that DP World's participation at the port of Aktau offers potential cargo diversification.
DHL Freight Expands Its Presence- Another example of a global logistics operator seeking to expand its exposure to Kazakhstan is DHL Freight, which at the beginning of 2013 opened a new office in Almaty. Kazakhstan Gains New Maritime Option- Kazakhstan is diversifying its logistics network and in October 2013 the country's rail operator Kazakhstan Temir Zholy signed a joint venture with China's Lianyungang Port Group.
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