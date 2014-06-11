New Consumer Goods research report from Euromonitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/11/2014 -- In 2013 large cooking appliances was greatly affected by the credit crunch, which forced Portuguese consumers to reduce their consumption, and to fix old or damaged appliances, rather than buying new ones. As a result, all categories registered declines in both volume and current value terms in 2013. However, repair services and the availability of substitute parts are strategic factors in this area. Repair centres and retailers of appliance replacement parts therefore increased their business. Furthermore, the halt in new house/apartment construction contributed to the decline, as the category includes primary, long-life products, mainly purchased for new or renovated homes.
Competitive Landscape
As in other major appliances categories, BSHP Electrodomesticos was by far the leader in large cooking appliances in 2013. The company benefits from strong brand names. Portuguese consumers value products from Germany, and believe them to be superior in quality to other brands. Furthermore, BSHP Electrodomesticos is also well-positioned in terms of its product offerings at every price point. The company has its Bosch brand for high-end consumers, all the way down to its Balay brand for more cost-conscious consumers. When the shares of all three BSHP brands are combined, the company accounted for a 21% share of volume sales of large cooking appliances in 2013.
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Industry Prospects
Large cooking appliances is not projected to return to growth immediately in 2014, because, as for the whole of major appliances, the economic instability predicted for 2014 will continue to shape Portuguese consumers' purchasing habits, leading them to postpone the acquisition of expensive products for as long as possible.
Report Overview
Discover the latest market trends and uncover sources of future market growth for the Large Cooking Appliances industry in Portugal with research from Euromonitor's team of in-country analysts.
Find hidden opportunities in the most current research data available, understand competitive threats with our detailed market analysis, and plan your corporate strategy with our expert qualitative analysis and growth projections.
If you're in the Large Cooking Appliances industry in Portugal, our research will save you time and money while empowering you to make informed, profitable decisions.
The Large Cooking Appliances in Portugal market research report includes:
- Analysis of key supply-side and demand trends
- Detailed segmentation of international and local products
- Historic volumes and values, company and brand market shares
- Five year forecasts of market trends and market growth
- Robust and transparent market research methodology, conducted in-country
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