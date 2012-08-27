Market Report, "Large Cooking Appliances in the United Kingdom", Published

Recently published research from Euromonitor International, "Large Cooking Appliances in the United Kingdom", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/27/2012 -- The UK continued to see poor housing sales at the end of the review period, with this constraining sales growth for large cooking appliances. Many consumers only purchase these products when refitting a kitchen, which in turn often happens when attempting to sell a house or having just purchased a house. There was also less inclination in general to invest in new kitchens following the economic downturn, due to the high cost of such a purchase. It is meanwhile rare for consumers to replace...
Euromonitor International's Large Cooking Appliances in United Kingdom report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2007-2011, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, format trends or distribution issues. Forecasts to 2016 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Built-in Hobs, Built-in Large Cooking Appliances, Cooker Hoods, Cookers, Freestanding Large Cooking Appliances, Ovens, Range Cookers.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
