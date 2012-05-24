Market Report, "Latin American Pet Care: The Rise of Emerging Markets", Published

New Consumer Goods market report from Euromonitor International: "Latin American Pet Care: The Rise of Emerging Markets"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/24/2012 -- Latin America's pet care market continues to perform well, with retail values growing faster than any other region. By 2016, Brazil will usurp Japan as the world's second largest pet care market, behind only the US. Retail prospects remain strong, as urbanisation continues, disposable incomes rise, and more consumers turn to pets for companionship. As Latin Americans move from pet ownership to pet "parenthood", opportunities will arise for those manufacturers savvy enough to seize them.
Euromonitor International's Latin American Pet Care: The Rise of Emerging Markets global briefing offers an insight into the development of the market, highlights buzz topics, emerging geographies, categories and trends as well as pressing industry issues and white spaces. It identifies the leading and emerging companies and brands, offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market, including background information on pet population, pet ownership by household and prepared gap ratio. Forecasts illustrate how the market is set to change and criteria for success.
Product coverage: Pet Food, Pet Products.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
