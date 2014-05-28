Fast Market Research recommends "Lavazza, Spa Luigi in Hot Drinks (World)" from Euromonitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/28/2014 -- Lavazza has continued to struggle in Western Europe as the Nespresso brand grabs consumers attention in fresh coffee. Partnered with Keurig Green Mountain, Lavazza launched its own pod platform in the US and opened up new growth avenues. While driving value growth in major developed markets makes sense, Lavazza should also look to major volume growth markets, especially to transfer its success in foodservice to retail sales for long-term sustainability.
Euromonitor International's Lavazza, Spa Luigi in Hot Drinks (World) Company Profile offers detailed strategic analysis of the company's business, examining its performance in the Hot Drinks industry. The report examines company shares by region and sector, product developments, market and distribution strategies, challenges from the competition and future prospects. Use it to understand opportunities and threats facing the business and the factors driving success.
Product coverage: Coffee, Other Hot Drinks, Tea.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
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Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Hot Drinks market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Lavazza, Spa Luigi
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