Market Report, "LED Street Lights in Europe: A Bright Tomorrow", Published

New Energy market report from GlobalData: "LED Street Lights in Europe: A Bright Tomorrow"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/05/2013 -- The European street lighting segment is currently experiencing a technology shift: incandescent lamps and halogen lamps have been banned and are being replaced by new energy-efficient technologies. The European Union (EU) has taken this strong step as a move toward meeting its 20-20-20 targets of increasing energy efficiency by 20%, increasing the share of renewable energy by 20% and reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 20%. Following the ban, most European countries are replacing their conventional street lights with Compact Fluorescent Lamps (CFLs) and Light-Emitting Diodes (LEDs) to achieve these targets by 2020. The energy-efficiency benefits, longer life span, and low Operational and Maintenance (O&M) costs make LEDs the best replacement for conventional lights. Additionally, the constantly declining price of LED lamps is boosting the LED lighting market in Europe. With the implementation of LEDs around 70% of energy currently used in street lighting would be saved. Successful implementation of LED pilot projects in European countries including the UK, Germany, Spain, Poland, France, the Netherlands, Croatia, Portugal, Italy, Belgium, and the Czech Republic have proven its benefits and has accelerated the LED market in Europe.
