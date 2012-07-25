Market Report, "Legal Services Market in India 2012", Published

Fast Market Research recommends "Legal Services Market in India 2012" from Netscribes, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/25/2012 -- Post the initiation of the Indian Government's efforts towards globalization of industries, the Indian economic landscape has been weathered with phenomenal changes. As the country opens its gates to foreign investments, domestic concerns also tread the lines of expansion. Majority of the demand for legal services stems from corporate sector as increasing number of organizations look at expanding or new entrepreneurs look at setting its foothold in the market. Beginning with setting up an establishment to manufacturing goods and selling them, the entire schema of a business is conditioned with legal procedures. And in order to cater to every legal procedure and regulation, legal services derive its demand. Though the sector is plagued by a gamut of regulations and restrictions in the professional domain, yet legal service sector in India is still marked with sanguine optimism and growth as reflected in its performance even during sub-prime crisis.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
The report begins with an introduction to the hierarchical structure of the legal system followed in the country. The introduction section begins with a briefing on the concept of legal services and the types of legal services prevalent in the country. This is followed by a market overview section that provides a description of the Indian legal services market along with its market size and growth. It then narrows down to describe the types of legal services prevalent in the sector. A deliberation on the type of business model adopted in this sector constitutes the following topic of discussion. While the traditional partnership and limited liability partnership model continue to loom large in the sector, it is the innovative lockstep model that has been able to create ripples of legitimate compensation in the sector. The section gets concluded with a Porter's Five Forces analysis of the sector.
Brief descriptions of the drivers that help the sector to prosper include demand from corporate entities, legal services related to products, legal services for accidents and lifestyle influences. Setting up an establishment in the Indian market makes it necessary for the companies to abide by all the legal regulations, not following of which makes the company accountable to the court of law. Starting with incorporation laws to that of franchising contracts to commercial trading services, a legal service provider gets sufficient fodder from this corner. Manufacturing activities resulting in the production of goods and services is another potential stimulant for this sector. As a product passes through the life-cycle of innovation to delivery, it gets encapsulated with a set of legal procedures. Packaging innovations to patents to the penultimate stage of pricing and distribution, a product is beset with paraphernalia of legal services, thus boosting its growth as manufacturing activity shoots up.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Amarchand & Mangaldas & Suresh A Shroff & Co, AZB & Partners, Anand & Anand Advisors Pvt Ltd, Desai & Diwanji Pvt Ltd, DSK Legal, Fox Mandal Services Pvt Ltd, J Sagar Associates Pvt Ltd, Khaitan & Co Pvt Ltd, Luthra & Luthra Law Offices, Trilegal, CPA Global Services Pvt Ltd, Integreon Managed Solution India Pvt Ltd, Pangea3, Ashurst, Davis Polk & Wardwell, Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer, Jones Day, Kelley Drye & Warren LLP, Kennedys, Latham & Watkins, White & Case LLP
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Business research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Legal Services in Germany
- Legal Services in Asia-Pacific
- Legal Services in France
- Legal Services in Japan
- Legal Services in the United States
- Legal Services in Europe
- Legal Services in the United Kingdom
- Legal Services in Turkey: Industry Report
- Legal Services in Mexico: Industrial Report
- Legal Services in Spain: Industrial Report