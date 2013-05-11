Market Report, "Leisure and Personal Goods Specialist Retailers in Finland", Published

New Retailing research report from Euromonitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/11/2013 -- Leisure and personal goods specialist retailers saw sales remain flat in 2012 at around EUR1.6 billion. The channel has lost sales to domestic as well as international internet retailers. According to 2011 data from TNS Gallup, sports equipment and products related to specific hobbies held a 45% and 38% value share, respectively, of all international retailing in Finland. This was a clear strain on traditional retailers which struggled with sales losses. Some categories within leisure and...
Euromonitor International's Leisure and Personal Goods Specialist Retailers in Finland report offers insight into key trends and developments driving the industry. The report examines all retail channels to provide sector insight. Channels include hypermarkets, supermarkets, discounters, convenience stores, mixed retailers, health and beauty retailers, clothing and footwear retailers, furniture and furnishing stores, DIY and hardware stores, durable goods retailers, leisure and personal goods retailers. There are profiles of leading retailers, with analysis of their performance and the challenges they face. There is also analysis of non-store retailing: vending; homeshopping; internet retailing; direct selling, as available.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Jewellery and Watch Specialist Retailers, Media Products Stores, Other Leisure and Personal Goods Specialist Retailers, Pet Shops and Superstores, Sports Goods Stores, Stationers/Office Supply Stores, Traditional Toys and Games Stores.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
