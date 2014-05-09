New Retailing market report from Euromonitor International: "Leisure and Personal Goods Specialist Retailers in Finland"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/09/2014 -- Leisure and personal goods specialist retailers saw the current value decline of less than 1% to EUR1.69 billion in 2013. The category continued to struggle against the growing impact of internet retailing which snatched away sales, forcing value growth to decline. Some categories within leisure and personal goods, such as media products and pet shops and superstores, offer excellent internet deals and selections, and their negative impact on the store-based outlet sales was clearly visible in...
Euromonitor International's Leisure and Personal Goods Specialist Retailers in Finland report offers insight into key trends and developments driving the industry. The report examines all retail channels to provide sector insight. Channels include hypermarkets, supermarkets, discounters, convenience stores, mixed retailers, health and beauty retailers, clothing and footwear retailers, furniture and furnishing stores, DIY and hardware stores, durable goods retailers, leisure and personal goods retailers. There are profiles of leading retailers, with analysis of their performance and the challenges they face. There is also analysis of non-store retailing: vending; homeshopping; internet retailing; direct selling, as available.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Bags and Luggage Specialist Retailers, Jewellery and Watch Specialist Retailers, Media Products Stores, Other Leisure and Personal Goods Specialist Retailers, Pet Shops and Superstores, Sports Goods Stores, Stationers/Office Supply Stores, Traditional Toys and Games Stores.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Leisure and Personal Goods Specialist Retailers market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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