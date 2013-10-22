New Insurance research report from Timetric is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/22/2013 -- The Colombian life insurance segment posted a strong CAGR of 10.2% during the review period (2008-2012), despite low interest rates and a deceleration in economic development. This was attributed to the industry's premium growth and regulatory changes, and the nation's expanding infrastructure sector. These factors, coupled with the expanding group-life insurance business, are likely to generate business in the segment over the forecast period (2012-2017). As such, the segment's written premium is expected to increase from COP6.8 trillion (US$3.8 billion) in 2012 to COP11.5 trillion (US$6.1 billion) in 2017, at a forecast-period CAGR of 11.1%.
Key Highlights
- Despite low investment returns and a deceleration in economic development in 2009, the Colombian life insurance segment posted a review-period CAGR of 10.2%
- Colombian life insurance penetration remains low compared to other Latin American countries, offering positive growth potential
- The segment's financial outlook is expected to remain stable due to the conservative investment approaches adopted by life insurers. Colombian life insurers tend to invest in government securities such as bonds and saving schemes
- Bancassurance is emerging as the most popular and trusted distribution channel and is expected to play a vital role in the growth of the insurance industry as a whole
- In terms of gross written premium, the Colombian life insurance segment is one of the largest in the Latin American region
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Scope
This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the life insurance segment in Colombia:
- It provides historical values for Colombia's life insurance segment for the report's 2008-2012 review period and forecast figures for the 2012-2017 forecast period
- It offers a detailed analysis of the key sub-segments in Colombia's life insurance segment, along with market forecasts until 2017
- It covers an exhaustive list of parameters, including written premium, incurred loss, loss ratio, commissions and expenses, combined ratio, frauds and crimes, total assets, total investment income and retentions
- It analyses the various distribution channels for life insurance products in Colombia
- Using Porter's industry-standard "Five Forces" analysis, it details the competitive landscape in Colombia for the life insurance business
- It provides a detailed analysis of the reinsurance segment in Colombia and its growth prospects
- It profiles the top life insurance companies in Colombia and outlines the key regulations affecting them
Reasons to Get This Report
- Make strategic business decisions using in depth historic and forecast market data related to the Colombian life insurance segment and each category within it
- Understand the demand-side dynamics, key market trends and growth opportunities within the Colombian life insurance segment
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Suramericana de Seguros SA, Compania de Seguros Bolivar SA, Mapfre Colombia Vida Seguros SA, Seguros Alfa SA, ARP SURA Riesgos Profesionales, Positiva Compania de Seguros SA, Allianz Seguros de Vida SA, Compania de Seguros de Vida Colmena, Colpatria VIDA, BBVA Seguros de Vida Colombia, SA
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