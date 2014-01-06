Market Report, "Light Sources Overview: LED Lights the Way", Published

New Consumer Goods market report from Euromonitor International: "Light Sources Overview: LED Lights the Way"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/06/2014 -- The global light sources market has recovered strongly since 2009, largely driven by the Asia Pacific region, particularly China. With governments worldwide phasing out incandescent lamps and LED lamps more competitively priced, sales growth in this market is set to strengthen over the coming years.
Euromonitor International's Light Sources Overview: LED Lights the Way global briefing offers the big picture view of the size and shape of the Home and Garden market. The report delivers strategic insight into some of the key areas of the market, including emerging regions, countries and categories, as well as pressing industry issues and white spaces. It identifies opportunities,analyses leading companies and brands, and offers analysis of major factors influencing the market. Forecasts illustrate how the market is set to change and criteria for success
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Gardening, Home Furnishings, Home Improvement, Homewares.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Home and Garden market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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