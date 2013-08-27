Market Report, "Lithuania Pharmaceuticals & Healthcare Report Q3 2013", Published

New Healthcare market report from Business Monitor International: "Lithuania Pharmaceuticals & Healthcare Report Q3 2013"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/27/2013 -- Unfavourable economic headwinds will continue to pose downside risks to our pharmaceutical market forecasts for the Lithuanian market, especially given that out-of-pocket payments continue to represent a substantial proportion of total drug expenditure. Nevertheless, volume demand will continue to be supported by demographic and epidemiological factors.
Headline Expenditure Projections
- Pharmaceuticals: LTL1.72bn (US$639mn) in 2012 to LTL1.73bn (US$668mn) in 2013; +0.9% in local currency terms and +4.5% in US dollar terms. Forecast considerably lower in relation to previous quarter, on account of less favourable macroeconomic outlook and analyst intervention.
- Healthcare: LTL7.43bn (US$2.77bn) in 2012 to LTL7.47bn (US$2.88bn) in 2013; +0.5% in local currency terms and +4.0% in US dollar terms. Forecast considerably lower in relation to previous quarter, on account of less favourable macroeconomic outlook and analyst intervention.
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Risk/Reward Rating: Having been ranked 15th in Q2 2013, Lithuania now occupies a slightly improved 14th position out, of the 20 countries surveyed in the Central and Eastern Europe (CEE) region. While the new risk and reward assessment tool is more transparent and more sensitive in regards to potential rewards, we note that Lithuania's small population size will continue to be a drag in terms of the longer-term opportunities of its pharmaceutical market. Therefore, we do not envisage much improvement in Lithuania's overall Pharmaceutical Risk/Reward Rating (RRR) score.
Key Trends and Developments
- In May 2013, Australian pharmaceutical specialist Pharmaxis appointed PharmaSwiss, a division of Canadian Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, as distributor for Bronchitol (inhaled mannitol) in Lithuania and 10 other Eastern European countries, including in the other Baltic States. The agreement forms part of Pharmaxis' commercialisation strategy, which to date has seen Bronchitol made available in the UK, Germany, Austria and Denmark. PharmaSwiss will take responsibility for obtaining pricing approval with the Polish reimbursement authority, a process that is expected to take approximately 18 months to complete.
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