Market Report, "LNG Industry Outlook in Europe, 2013 - Capacity Analysis, Forecasts and Details of All Operating and Planned Liquefaction and Regasification Terminals to 2017", Published

Fast Market Research recommends "LNG Industry Outlook in Europe, 2013 - Capacity Analysis, Forecasts and Details of All Operating and Planned Liquefaction and Regasification Terminals to 2017" from GlobalData, now available