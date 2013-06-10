Market Report, "LNG Industry Outlook in South and Central America, 2013 - Capacity Analysis, Forecasts and Details of All Operating and Planned Liquefaction and Regasification Terminals to 2017", Published

Recently published research from GlobalData, "LNG Industry Outlook in South and Central America, 2013 - Capacity Analysis, Forecasts and Details of All Operating and Planned Liquefaction and Regasification Terminals to 2017", is now available at Fast Market Research