Recently published research from GlobalData, "LNG Industry Outlook in South and Central America, 2013 - Capacity Analysis, Forecasts and Details of All Operating and Planned Liquefaction and Regasification Terminals to 2017", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/10/2013 -- GlobalData's energy offering, "LNG Industry Outlook in South and Central America, 2013 - Capacity Analysis, Forecasts and Details of All Operating and Planned Liquefaction and Regasification Terminals to 2017" is the essential source for industry data and information relating to the LNG industry in South and Central America. It provides asset level information relating to active and planned LNG terminals in South and Central America. The profiles of major companies operating in the LNG industry in South and Central America are included in the report. The latest news and deals relating to the sector are also provided and analyzed.
This report is built using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, primary and secondary research and in-house analysis by GlobalData's team of industry experts.
Scope
- Updated information relating to all active and planned LNG terminals
- Provides historical data from 2005 to 2012, forecast to 2017
- Capacity information of all liquefaction and regasification terminals
- Provides operator information for all active and planned terminals
- Identifies key trends and issues in the LNG industry
- Information on the top companies in the sector including business description, strategic analysis. Key companies covered are Petroleo Brasileiro S.A., BP Plc and BG Group plc
- Strategy changes, R&D projects, corporate expansions and contractions and regulatory changes.
- Key mergers and acquisitions, partnerships, private equity investments and IPOs.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Obtain the most up to date information available on all active and planned liquefaction and regasification terminals in South and Central America
- Identify growth segments and opportunities in the South and Central American LNG industry.
- Facilitate market analysis and forecasting of future industry trends.
- Facilitate decision making on the basis of strong historical and forecast capacity data
- Assess your competitor's LNG assets
- Understand and respond to your competitors business structure, strategy and prospects.
- Develop strategies based on the latest operational, financial, and regulatory events.
- Do deals with an understanding of how competitors are financed, and the mergers and partnerships that have shaped the market.
- Identify and analyze the strengths and weaknesses of the leading companies in South and Central America.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Petroleo Brasileiro S.A, BP p.l.c, BG Group plc
