Market Report, "Logistics Services Market in India 2013", Published

Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/10/2013 -- Logistics services market India is on a growth trajectory owing to rapid globalization and 100% FDI allowance. Logistics services broadly encompass courier services, freight forwarding, third party logistics and reverse logistics. Growth in international trade is providing huge impetus to the demand for the logistics services. Growing competition in retail sector transcends need of reverse logistics to handle returns and store upgradation. Third party logistics providers need to customize their services and charge competitive rates to benefit from retail boom in India. E-tailing has revamped shopping experience by transforming it from a weekend to anytime activity that is having a favorable impact on courier and reverse logistics sectors.
The report begins with an introduction section, classifying the logistics sector into transportation, storage and logistics services. The logistics services being the focus of the report are then segmented into four parts including Courier Services, Freight Forwarding, 3PL and Reverse Logistics. These four segments are then briefly introduced.
The next section briefly illustrates the evolution of the four segments of logistics services that are considered in the report.
Market overview section provides a brief snapshot of the logistics services market in India. To begin with, the share of logistics services in overall logistics market is shown, followed by the market size and growth in logistics services market in India. A brief snapshot of the overall market attractiveness of each of the segments has also been incorporated. The share and growth of the four segments in logistics services is also shown. Subsequently a brief overview followed by its market size & growth of the four segments are demonstrated.
Advantages of Services section deals with the beneficial features of the four segments considered in the logistics services.
Segments & Features section elaborates the different segments and characteristics of the four markets - Courier Services, Freight Forwarding, 3PL and Reverse Logistics.
Distribution Channel section illustrates the supply chain of the four markets - Courier Services, Freight Forwarding, 3PL and Reverse Logistics.
Role of Regulatory Bodies section explains the role of government in courier service market. It also highlights the role of Express Industry Council of India (EICI) on courier service. Members of EICI are also listed. Further the role of United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) on Freight Forwarding market is discussed. The Standard Trading Conditions for Freight Forwarders are also given in this section.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Allcargo Logistics Ltd., Aqua Logistics Ltd., Blue Dart Express Ltd., Gateway Distriparks Ltd., Gati Ltd., Transport Corporation of India Ltd., , Agility Logistics Pvt. Ltd., Aramex India Pvt. Ltd., Bertling Logistics India Pvt. Ltd., Central Warehousing Corporation, Continental Carriers Pvt. Ltd., Cosme Matias Menezes Pvt. Ltd., Darcl Logistics Ltd.
