Market Report, "Luxury Accessories in Turkey", Published

Recently published research from Euromonitor International, "Luxury Accessories in Turkey", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/06/2013 -- Luxury accessories benefited from the growing popularity of Turkey as a shopping destination towards the end of the review period. There was a rise in the number of high-income tourists from Russia and from Middle Eastern countries such as the United Arab Emirates and Qatar, with these tourists showing a strong interest in luxury bags and luxury small leather goods. Some outlets reported that 30-40% of their overall sales in 2012 stemmed from tourists from Russia or the Middle East. Turkey's...
Euromonitor International's Luxury Accessories in Turkey report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the Luxury Accessories market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market and their effects on Luxury Accessories retailing along with the development of consumers' shopping patterns. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Luxury Bags, Luxury Costume Jewellery, Luxury Cufflinks, Luxury Lighters, Luxury Small Leather Goods, Luxury Sun Glasses, Other Luxury Accessories.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Luxury Accessories market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Consumer Goods research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Apparel, Accessories & Luxury Goods in the United States
- Apparel, Accessories & Luxury Goods in France
- Apparel, Accessories & Luxury Goods in Europe
- Apparel, Accessories & Luxury Goods in the United Kingdom
- Apparel, Accessories & Luxury Goods in Germany
- Apparel, Accessories & Luxury Goods in Asia-Pacific
- Luxury Accessories in Indonesia
- Luxury Accessories in Malaysia
- Luxury Accessories in Switzerland
- Luxury Accessories in the Philippines