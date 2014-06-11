New Consumer Goods market report from Euromonitor International: "Luxury Electronic Gadgets in France"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/11/2014 -- There is very little information about sales of luxury electronic gadgets in France, notably due to the small size of this niche and the discretion of its players. However, within interviewed retailers, journalists and trade associations, industry consensus is that this category is much less dynamic in 2012/13 than it was prior to the review period. This slowdown notably stems from the modest development of the leading brand Vertu in the country - see below - and the impact of the gloomy...
Euromonitor International's Luxury Electronic Gadgets in France report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the Luxury Electronic Gadgets market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market and their effects on Luxury Electronic Gadgets retailing along with the development of consumers' shopping patterns. Forecasts to 2018 illustrate how the market is set to change
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Product coverage: Luxury Mobile Phones, Luxury Mp3 Players.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Luxury Electronic Gadgets market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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