Market Report, "Luxury Electronic Gadgets in South Africa", Published

New Consumer Goods research report from Euromonitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/06/2013 -- Luxury electronic gadgets struggled to match the mass appeal and functionality of leading upper-mass brands in mp3 players and mobile phones at the end of the review period. Apple's iPod and iPhone in particular are regarded as fashionable products and are popular among high-income consumers due to their advanced functionality. In contrast, brands in luxury electronic gadgets typically have a stronger focus on design and materials than on functionality and thus struggled to compete.
Euromonitor International's Luxury Electronic Gadgets in South Africa report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the Luxury Electronic Gadgets market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market and their effects on Luxury Electronic Gadgets retailing along with the development of consumers' shopping patterns. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Luxury Mobile Phones, Luxury Mp3 Players.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Luxury Electronic Gadgets market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Consumer Goods research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Luxury Goods in South Africa
- Hotels in South Africa to 2016: Market Databook
- Luxury Electronic Gadgets in South Korea
- Travel and Tourism in South Africa, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2016
- Luxury Goods in South Korea
- The Future of Hotels in South Africa to 2016: Market Profile
- Luxury Electronic Gadgets in Malaysia
- GMT Africa in Luxury Goods (South Africa)
- Luxury Electronic Gadgets in Japan
- Luxury Electronic Gadgets in the Philippines