Recently published research from Euromonitor International, "Luxury Jewellery and Timepieces in Japan", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/25/2014 -- Luxury jewellery and timepieces continued to see strong growth in 2013. With the implementation of Abenomics, rising stock prices helped to boost consumers' confidence, and wealthier consumers started purchasing high-end luxury goods, including jewellery and timepieces. Also, due to the weaker Japanese yen, 2013 witnessed an increasing number of international visitors to Japan, which helped to boost sales of luxury goods.
Euromonitor International's Luxury Jewellery and Timepieces in Japan report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the Luxury Jewellery and Timepieces market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market and their effects on Luxury Jewellery and Timepieces retailing along with the development of consumers' shopping patterns. Forecasts to 2018 illustrate how the market is set to change
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Product coverage: Luxury Jewellery, Luxury Timepieces.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Luxury Jewellery and Timepieces market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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