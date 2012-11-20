Market Report, "Machine Tools Market in India 2012", Published

Recently published research from Netscribes, "Machine Tools Market in India 2012", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/20/2012 -- The Machine tool market in India is in its growing phase and gradually getting more attention from the Government of India as well. Machine tool is the feeder industry for the whole capital good sector as it is the supplier of various basic machineries required by other major industries. In the recent years, the industry has witnessed entry of different multinationals that have either gone for joint ventures or wholly owned subsidiaries in India for setting up manufacturing units, propelling the rise in production of machine tools owing to its surging demand.
The report begins with the introduction section which offers a brief description of machine tools along with the names of major machine tools that are manufactured in India. After this, a brief insight about how the industry is related to the manufacturing sector and other strategic sectors of the country is provided. It is then followed by the classification of the machine tool industry based on different criterions. It then moves to the market overview section which provides an overview of the global machine tool industry with details about major manufacturing nations, country wise production, consumption and India's share in total consumption. The next section provides an insight about the Indian machine tool industry highlighting the market size and growth. It also provides information regarding domestic production and its growth over the years. In addition to this, segmentation of the industry based on portfolio of the players and product types is also provided. The next section elaborates on the value chain analysis of the sector.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
A separate section on import and export of machine tools is also provided, highlighting the growth in import and export values over the years. Then, details regarding major importing and exporting nations are also provided.
An analysis of the drivers explains the factors for growth of the industry that include growth of industries using machine tools, strong supporting industries-foundry & castings, abundance of key raw materials, availability of cheap labour force and consistent supply of skilled manpower. The key challenges include insufficient production capacity, lack of proper funding, lack of investment in R&D and Regulatory challenges.
The next section speaks about the Government initiatives for this sector which includes different schemes by Development Commissioner (MSME), other government initiatives in terms of FII policies, custom duty relaxation etc and proposals madder in the 12th five year plan made by Department of Heavy Industries.
The major trends identified in the sector include exhibitions to promote trade, increased focus towards India for developing machine tools, transformation towards multitasking technology and usage of IT.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Forbes & Company Ltd., HMT Ltd., IFB Industries Ltd., Kabra Extrusiontechnik Ltd., Lakshmi Machine Works Ltd., Premier Ltd., Wendt India Ltd, Bosch Ltd., Kennametal India Ltd., Ace Designers Ltd., Electronica Machine Tools Ltd., Rajasthan Udyog and Tools Ltd., Sandvik Asia Ltd.
