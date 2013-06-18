Market Report, "Malaysia Business Forecast Report Q3 2013", Published

New Country Reports research report from Business Monitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/18/2013 -- Malaysia's economy grew by a better-than-expected 6.4% year-onyear (y-o-y) in Q412, bringing full year growth to 5.6%. The latest GDP reading is closely in line with regional economic data, which reflected resilient private consumption and evidence of a recovery in external demand across South East Asia. However, we maintain our forecast for real GDP growth to come in at a relatively subdued 4.6% in 2013, reflecting our view that the Chinese economy will witness a slowdown in H213.
We believe that falling producer prices, slack labour market conditions, and moderating money supply growth, will keep inflationary pressures in check through 2013. Although moderating money supply growth may provide scope for a rate cut, we believe that it is more likely to keep a neutral stance on monetary policy given that fiscal spending will pick up significantly in 2013 to support overall demand. Accordingly, we expect Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM) to keep its policy rate on hold at 3.00% throughout 2013.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Latest figures published by BNM showed that Malaysia ran a budget deficit of 4.5% of GDP in 2012, slightly smaller than the 4.8% deficit recorded in 2011. Although we acknowledge that Malaysia's fiscal position has improved in recent months, we highlight that this has mainly been due to a substantial increase in oil-related revenues. We forecast Malaysia's fiscal deficit to increase to 5.0% in 2013 before we begin to see a gradual narrowing of the deficit towards 4.3% and 3.6% in 2014 and 2015.
Major Forecast Changes
We have revised up our forecast for real GDP growth from 4.2% to 4.6% in 2013 to reflect the better-than-expected economic data in recent months.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Country Reports research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Brazil Business Forecast Report Q3 2013
- Croatia Business Forecast Report Q3 2013
- Germany Business Forecast Report Q3 2013
- Philippines Business Forecast Report Q3 2013
- Chile Business Forecast Report Q3 2013
- Kuwait Business Forecast Report Q3 2013
- United States Business Forecast Report Q3 2013
- Bulgaria Business Forecast Report Q3 2013
- Slovakia Business Forecast Report Q3 2013
- Cote d'Ivoire Business Forecast Report Q3 2013