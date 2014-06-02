New Materials research report from Business Monitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/02/2014 -- Despite significant deposits of untapped minerals and positive reforms by the Malaysian government in recent years, Malaysia's mining sector is unlikely to witness a resource boom over our forecast period to 2018. Depleting reserves and falling ore grades will continue to impede growth in the tin sector, while falling gold prices remove the shine off investment in the gold mining industry.
We forecast Malaysia's mining industry to reach USD41.2bn by 2018, increasing at a clip of 5.0% per annum. Despite significant deposits of untapped minerals and positive reforms by the Malaysian government in recent years, a resource boom is unlikely to catch up with the country anytime soon. In contrast to the relentless pursuit of volume growth over the past decade, mining firms are focusing on the development of their core brownfield assets on the back of the economic slowdown in China. As mineral prices continue to trend lower over the coming quarters, this should put a lid on capital flows into Malaysia's mining space.
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In our view, Malaysia's tin mining sector is unlikely to stage a comeback anytime soon. Depleting reserves and falling ore grades will continue to take their toll on production and we forecast tin output to increase at an average rate of 0.5% per annum between 2014 and 2018. Rahman Hydraulic Tin (RHT) will continue to dominate the sector with its largest open-pit tin mine in Malaysia. The miner enjoys significant economies of scale compared with other small, artisanal domestic mines.
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