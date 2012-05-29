Market Report, "Management Consulting in China", Published

New Business research report from IBISWorld is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/29/2012 -- Firms in the Management Consulting industry in China provide the following services: business and management consulting; enterprise management consulting; social and economic consulting; public relations consulting; and planning and designing. Consulting activities based on market investigation and statistics are not included in this industry.
This report covers the scope, size, disposition and growth of the industry including the key sensitivities and success factors. Also included are five year industry forecasts, growth rates and an analysis of the industry key players and their market shares.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: McKinsey & Company, Boston Consulting Group, Accenture, Alliance PKU Management Consultants Ltd.
