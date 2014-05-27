New Computer Technology market report from Markets and Markets: "Manufacturing Execution System Market - Global Trends & Forecasts to 2014 - 2020"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/26/2014 -- Manufacturing Execution System Market by Applications (Process Industries- Chemicals, F&B, Oil & Gas, Pulp & Paper, Lifesciences Power, Water & Wastewater Management; Discrete Industries- Automotive, Medical Devices, Aerospace & Defense, FMCG) and Geography (Americas, EMEA, & APAC) - Global Trends & Forecasts to 2014 - 2020
Manufacturing Execution System has transformed the conventional manufacturing unit into a modern service center. MES focuses more on improving the process capability than production capability. MES has helped manufacturers achieve high productivity at reduced cost in short time, and over a period, manufacturers have improved on overall manufacturing process as well.
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The improved process capability by the application of MES has lead manufacturing units to increase their production capability to a great extent. MES has served various industries from automotive to aerospace and defense and chemical to water and waste water management. MES has been accepted across all the application segments in the manufacturing industry. Over the last few decades, the manufacturing technology has evolved from simple manufacturing to much advanced and efficient technology, wherein Information Technology has a significant role to play. MES connects the machine level operations to ERP and provides all machine level details to corporate level to take further decisions.
This report contains a detailed outline of the market related to Manufacturing Execution System and details of its operations. It also highlights the applications of MES in various industries and segmentation based on those applications. Geographical segmentation of the MES market in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World has been covered as well.
Major players in the MES market include: ABB Ltd. (Switzerland), Dassault Systems (France), Emerson Process Management (U.S.), GE (U.S.), Honeywell International, Inc. (U.S.), Schneider Electric S.A. (France), Rockwell Automation (U.S.), Siemens AG (Germany), and Werum Software and Systems (Germany).
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