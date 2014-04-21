New Food research report from Canadean is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/21/2014 -- Summary
This report brings together consumer insight and market data to provide a comprehensive brief of the Argentine Dairy Food sector. This allows for the rapid identification of key growth opportunities across major Dairy Food categories and their packaging.
Key Findings
- The food retail market in Argentina has the presence of both international and domestic players such as Carrefour, Cencosud, and Coto. Convenience Stores account for the largest share of Argentina's Dairy food sales.
- As convenience is important to the Argentine consumer, many small neighborhood stores have been opened. Brands need to ensure the availability of Dairy Products in these stores.
- Due to increasing health concerns - low fat, low calorie, and pro-biotic Yogurt and Milk are being increasingly considered in the market.
- Product innovations, novel packaging, and proximity while shopping are factors that will influence the buying decision of Argentine consumers.
- Cheese is the leading category by value, recording a steady growth rate.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
A growing young population in Argentina and increasing awareness of health concerns are expected to influence the launch of new products that are not similar to traditional Dairy products and are healthy. Longer working hours and increase of women in the work force has led to Argentine shoppers seeking convenience and products that are ready to consume.
Reasons to Get This Report
This report brings together consumer insight and market data to provide a comprehensive brief of the Argentine Dairy Food sector. This allows for the rapid identification of key growth opportunities across major Dairy Food categories and their packaging.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Mastellone Hnos, Sancor coopperativas, Nestle S.A., Ahumadero Weiss, Danica, Group Danone, Ilolay, Sucesores de Alfredo Williner S.A.
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