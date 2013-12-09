Recently published research from Canadean, "Market Focus: Trends and Developments in the Prepared Meals Sector in Brazil", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/09/2013 -- This report provides a concise overview of the Prepared Meals market in Brazil. After reading this report, you will understand the size of the market, the economic, demographic, and behavioral trends that will drive its evolution and the leading players within the market, allowing you to plan effectively for the future.
Introduction and Landscape
Why was the report written?
This overview of the consumer and market dynamics of the Brazilian Prepared Meals sector allows new entrants and established players to gain rapid and comprehensive insight into the current state of the market and identify the key trends that will drive growth in the coming years.
What is the current market landscape and what is changing?
The sheer number of Brazil's young consumers, over 100 million people aged below 30, simply can't be ignored. Meanwhile, the growing number of single-person households, increased affluence and busy lives, has created demand for single-serving Prepared Meal packages, or those that can be resealed for future use.
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What are the key drivers behind recent market changes?
Brazil's middle-class currently accounts for half the country's total population. Rising levels of real income in this section of the population, has resulted in significant changes in consumer spending on Prepared Meals.
What makes this report unique and essential to read?
This report brings together consumer insight and market data to provide a comprehensive brief of the Brazilian Prepared Meals sector. This allows for the rapid identification of key growth opportunities across three Prepared Meals categories and their packaging.
Key Features and Benefits
Analysis of consumer behavior, economic conditions, and demography reveals emerging opportunities in the Prepared Meals sector in Brazil.
Key growth categories are highlighted by analyzing the market dynamics of three Prepared Meals categories: Meal Kits, Pizza and Ready Meals.
Market shares are provided for the leading brands across the Meal Kits, Pizza and Ready Meals categories.
An overview of packaging trends in the Brazilian Prepared Meals sector is provided, including primary packaging material and type, packaging closures, and outer packaging.
Key future trends are highlighted and analyzed in order to identify opportunities and threats in the Prepared Meals sector.
Key Market Issues
The dominance of Hypermarkets & Supermarkets means that Prepared Meals distribution in Brazil is significantly different from the overall Food & Grocery distribution.
Rising income level has resulted in increased eating out of home occasions in Brazil, driving growth in the fast-food retail chains that is in direct competition with Prepared Meals.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Knorr, Sadia, Quiche, Perdigao, Pizza Kid, Qualita, Pao de Acucar, Carrefour, Walmart
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