Market Report, "Market Forecasts: Seasonal Influenza Vaccines", Published

Market Forecasts: Seasonal Influenza Vaccines
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/16/2012 -- The large public attention associated with the influenza A (H1N1, swine flu) pandemic in 2009 increased awareness of the importance of seasonal influenza vaccination. Datamonitor predicts that the seasonal influenza vaccine market will grow to $4.7bn by 2021/22, and will be driven by changes in national recommendations to include additional target populations, particularly children.
Scope
- Quantifies the predicted number of people eligible for seasonal influenza vaccination across the seven major markets.
- Provides detailed sales forecasts for each of the seven major markets based on the expected coverage rates for different population groups.
- Explains the major growth drivers in the seasonal influenza vaccine market, including predicted changes to national recommendations.
- Identifies which markets provide the greatest opportunity for growth.
Highlights
Over the forecast period, the seasonal influenza vaccine market in the seven major markets is set to increase from combined sales of $3.6bn in 2011/12 to $4.7bn in 2021/22. Growth is driven by a broadening of recommendations across the seven major markets and by increased awareness of the benefits of influenza vaccination.
The US is the largest single market for influenza vaccines, and growth has been driven by price increases, increased coverage rates after the 2009 influenza pandemic, and the introduction of a universal recommendation in 2010. Campaigning by US authorities will continue to increase coverage rates; however, growth is expected to slow.
Datamonitor predicts that each of the five major EU markets will include children aged <5 years and school-aged children between five and 17 years in their national recommendations, substantially increasing the number of people eligible for vaccination during the forecast period.
