Market Report, "Market Opportunity: Rich Communications Suite (RCS)", Published

New Fixed Networks research report from MindCommerce is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/09/2013 -- Rich Communication Services (RCS) originally marketed by GSMA marks the transition of messaging and voice capabilities from Circuit Switched technology to an all-IP world. RCS and Voice over LTE (VoLTE) share the same IP Multimedia Subsystem (IMS) investment and leverage the same IMS capabilities.
For consumers, RCS has the potential to combine voice and SMS with instant messaging or chat, live video sharing and file transfer across all devices and networks. For enterprise customers, RCS represents an attractive alternative to the potential free-for-all with Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) as the corporate entity can employ a Corporate Owned and Personally Enabled (COPE) strategy to allow personalization while maintaining their own Corporate Dashboard for their company communications and applications.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
The core feature/functionality of RCS is as follows:
- Enhanced Phonebook: service capabilities and enhanced contacts information such as presence and service discovery.
- Enhanced Messaging: enables a large variety of messaging options including chat, emoticons, location share and file sharing.
- Enriched Calls: enables multimedia content sharing during a voice call, video call and video sharing
This research evaluates RCS capabilities and market prospects within the context of market drivers for mobile networks operators, which is primarily the critical need to develop and deploy value-added services (VAS) on top of basic services such as Voice over LTE (VoLTE). This report analyzes RCS core and future feature/functionality and evaluates RCS use cases and value proposition.
The report also discusses the role and importance of third-parties including the implementation of various API relationships. The report additionally provides the reader with an understanding of the supporting technologies such as Service Delivery Platforms (SDP), IP Multimedia System (IMS), and supporting applications enablers such as presence detection and location determination capabilities.
Key Findings:
- RCS will utilize API connections with a variety of third parties to support core features/functionality as well as next generation applications
- RCS will enable the implementation and customization of a so-called Corporate Dashboard for enterprise communications and applications
- RCS is a critical value-added service (VAS) for mobile network operators to deal with the onslaught of so called over-the-top (OTT) applications
- RCS will leverage presence and location to enable Dynamic Address Book (DAB) for a more pleasant and/or productive communications experience
- RCS will leverage location, social, and mobile to enable comparative shopping, reference selling, and offers to make buying in the retail store more engaging and rewarding.
Target Audience:
- Mobile network operators
- Value-added service providers
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Fixed Networks research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Unified Communications Market in India 2012
- Communications Equipment: Global Industry Guide
- Charter Communications, Inc. (CHTR) - Financial and Strategic SWOT Analysis Review
- Rogers Communications Inc. (RCI.B) - Financial and Strategic SWOT Analysis Review
- Univision Communications Inc. - Strategic SWOT Analysis Review
- Nuance Communications, Inc. (NUAN) - Financial and Strategic SWOT Analysis Review
- LTE Strategy 2013 - 2018
- STW Communications Group Ltd. (SGN) - Financial and Strategic SWOT Analysis Review
- Tata Communications Limited (TATACOMM) - Financial and Strategic SWOT Analysis Review
- Shaw Communications Inc. (SJR.B) - Financial and Strategic SWOT Analysis Review