Market Report, "Marriott International Inc in Travel and Tourism (World)", Published

Fast Market Research recommends "Marriott International Inc in Travel and Tourism (World)" from Euromonitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/29/2013 -- Non-stop pipeline development outside the US and larger investments in lifestyle brands helped Marriott International Inc record a positive performance in 2012. This coupled with the recent announcement of a complete revamping of Marriott's brand image is expected to lead to even stronger results in the short term. The strategies adopted by the company are highlighted in this report.
Euromonitor International's Marriott International Inc in Travel and Tourism (World) Company Profile offers detailed strategic analysis of the company's business, examining its performance in the Travel and Tourism market. The report examines company shares by region, financial performance, its marketing strategies, challenges from the competition and future prospects. Use it to understand opportunities and threats facing the business and the factors driving success.
Product coverage: Car Rental, Demand Factors, Health and Wellness Tourism, Tourism Flows Domestic, Tourism Flows Inbound, Tourism Flows Outbound, Tourism Receipts and Expenditure, Tourist Attractions, Transportation, Travel Accommodation, Travel Retail.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Travel and Tourism market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Consumer Goods research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Travel and Tourism in Thailand to 2017
- Travel and Tourism in Peru to 2017
- The Future of Travel and Tourism in China to 2016
- Travel and Tourism in the Czech Republic: Key Trends and Opportunities to 2016
- Travel and Tourism in Germany: Key Trends and Opportunities to 2016
- Travel and Tourism in China to 2017
- The Future of Travel and Tourism in South Korea to 2016
- The Future of Travel and Tourism in Saudi Arabia to 2016
- Travel and Tourism in Switzerland: Key Trends and Opportunities to 2016
- The Future of Travel and Tourism in India to 2016