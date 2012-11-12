Market Report, "Maximizing Prepaid Potential", Published

Fast Market Research recommends "Maximizing Prepaid Potential" from Timetric, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/12/2012 -- The prepaid industry is highly fragmented between financial institutions, retailers and specialty companies; it is also a new and rapidly growing area in many regions. Both the European and American markets are forecast to record appreciable growth in the prepaid sector over the next decade. In general, the growth outlook is favorable and competition is set to increase as new competitors, such as J.P. Morgan Chase & Co. (JPM), U.S. Bancorp (USB) and American Express Co. (AXP), are attempting to expand their respective market shares. There is a groundswell of support for the prepaid sector from large cards associations, and several important competitors have made prepaid an important component of their growth strategies.
Key Highlights
- Appreciable growth expected in the European and American prepaid card markets. Gradual, but steady growth expected in emerging market economies.
- Online retail market to drive the use of prepaid and debit cards.
- Unbanked customers form the primary cardholding base for prepaid cards, and are the largest growth segment for the industry.
- Entry of non-banking companies to support the growth of the prepaid card market.
- Legal and regulatory changes have the potential to radically alter the prepaid market in certain countries.
Scope
This report will provide you with:
- A comprehensive analysis of the global prepaid market
- Current values for European and US markets and their growth prospects
- Case studies of successful prepaid programs from across the world
- Exhaustive summary of the key trends, drivers and challenges
- Strategy recommendations and best practices in the global prepaid industry
- Future trends and developments in the prepaid card industry
Reasons to Get this Report
- Make strategic business decisions based on global prepaid market trends
- Understand the key market trends and growth opportunities
- Assess entry strategies
- Gain insights into the current marketing strategies used by banks and prepaid card companies
- Gain insights into potential profitability drivers
Companies Mentioned in this Report: American Express Co., MasterCard, Visa International, U.S. Bancorp, J.P. Morgan Chase & Co., Boots Pharmacies, UniCredit Banca, NetSpend
