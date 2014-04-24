New Food research report from Euromonitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/24/2014 -- There was a growing presence of private label products within the convalescence products category in 2013. Parapharmacies/drugstores such as Clicks and Dis-Chem both offer convalescence products at lower price points than the leading brands.
Euromonitor International's Meal Replacement in South Africa report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2009-2013, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2018 illustrate how the market is set to change.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Convalescence, Meal Replacement Slimming.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Meal Replacement market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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Browse all Food research reports at Fast Market Research
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