Market Report, "Meal Replacement in South Korea", Published

Fast Market Research recommends "Meal Replacement in South Korea" from Euromonitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/13/2013 -- Meal replacement products are expected to record a 46% current value increase to reach Won597.8 billion in 2012. Consumers' desire for beauty and slimming down led to strong growth of the market. Direct selling companies showed a strong presence meal replacement, and Herbalife Korea continued dominating the market throughout the review period. According to the Fair Trade Commission, Herbalife Korea had the most sales from its meal replace meal slimming product Herbalife Nutritional Shake Mix...
Euromonitor International's Meal Replacement in South Korea report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2008-2012, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Convalescence, Meal Replacement Slimming.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Meal Replacement market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Food research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Meal Replacement in South Africa
- Packaged Food in South Africa
- Packaged Food in South Korea
- The Future of the Prepared Meals Market in South Africa to 2017
- Meal Replacement in India
- Meal Replacement in China
- Meal Replacement in Portugal
- Meal Replacement in Israel
- Meal Replacement in Japan
- Meal Replacement in Taiwan