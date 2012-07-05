Market Report, "Meat in Brazil", Published

New Food market report from Euromonitor International: "Meat in Brazil"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/05/2012 -- Brazilian consumption of animal protein has already reached the levels of developed countries thanks to strong domestic production, improved economic prosperity and wider availability. Retailers are increasingly forming partnerships directly with producers to help maintain meat growth, quality and prices. Furthermore, producers are following European trends and creating brands to improve consumer loyalty. It is also very common to purchase meats at open markets on the streets of Rio de Janeiro...
Euromonitor International's Meat in Brazil report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data in volume terms 2007-2011, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, consumption patterns and distribution data. Forecasts to 2016 illustrate how the market is set to change.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Beef and Veal, Lamb, Mutton and Goat, Other Meat, Pork, Poultry.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get this Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Meat market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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