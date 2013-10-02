Market Report, "MediFocus: Future of Molecular Imaging", Published

New Medical Devices research report from GlobalData is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/02/2013 -- Molecular imaging is at the frontier of diagnostic imaging. It is a vast and multi-disciplinary field that consists of a range of techniques, allowing imaging of various organs and sites within the body with specific targeted probes. Molecular imaging can be defined as ''the visualization, characterization and measurement of biological processes at the molecular and cellular levels in human and other living systems''. Although sluggish economic growth has hindered the growth of the molecular imaging market right from its inception in the leading economies of the world such as in the United States and Europe, the market has attracted attention from both academia and manufacturers in recent years. The need for less invasive imaging techniques and more specific imaging probes has fuelled continued development and ever-changing market competition with molecular imaging.
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GlobalData has released its medical device report, "MediFocus: Future of Molecular Imaging". The report offers a comprehensive analysis of the molecular imaging market, including new imaging techniques and late-stage imaging probes. Included within is an analysis of companies currently active in the field with their commercial positioning and portfolio assessment. The report identifies and evaluates key trends and advances shaping the global molecular imaging market, highlighting testimonials from top physicians around the world. The report provides insight into the market opportunities, barriers and drivers within the market for the benefit of new companies willing to enter this market in the near future. This report was built using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, primary and secondary research and in-house analysis by GlobalData's team of diagnostic imaging experts.
Scope
- An overview of the molecular imaging landscape
- Investigation of current and future market competition for molecular imaging
- Pipeline assessment with product profiles, SWOT analysis and commercial positioning
- Evaluation of technology trends in molecular imaging and physician perception
- Coverage of key market players with portfolio assessment and SWOT analysis
- Direct quotes from Key Opinion Leaders (KOL) currently using and developing molecular imaging probes
Reasons to Get This Report
- Understand the trends shaping and driving the molecular imaging markets
- Drive revenues, formulate effective sales and marketing strategies, and gain in-depth understanding of the competitive landscape
- Assess competitiveness of products in market by understanding the strengths and weaknesses of current competition
- Take a comprehensive look at the market's late-stage probe pipeline and identify promising, paradigm-shifting products
- Create an effective counter-strategy to gain a competitive advantage against those currently in the market
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Lantheus Medical Imaging, Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals, Avid Radiopharmaceuticals (Eli Lilly), Bracco Imaging, GE Healthcare, Piramal Imaging, Siemens, Novelos Therapeutics, Affibody, Atreus Pharmaceuticals, Kereos, Progenics Pharmaceuticals, FluoroPharma Medical, Wilex
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